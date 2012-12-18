Mattox Shuler

Mathlete: A Free Typeface

It has been done. I've finally finished a typeface. It's called Mathlete...

You can pick it up for free here:
http://fontsquirrel.com/fonts/mathlete

Would love to get your feedback as I'm pretty new to the typeface game and could always use some help.

