Blake Behrens

Holiday River Parade Mark

Blake Behrens
Blake Behrens
  • Save
Holiday River Parade Mark christmas holiday river parade helm nautical christmas lights logo branding oklahoma city river parade
Download color palette

This is the mark for the Oklahoma City Holiday River Parade. I spent some time hiding quite a few symbols in to this. What do you see?

Blake Behrens
Blake Behrens

More by Blake Behrens

View profile
    • Like