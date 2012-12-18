Nate Duval

David Byrne St. Vincent

David Byrne St. Vincent merchandise illustration poster silkscreen
Snippet from a poster I made for a David Byrne/St. Vincent show a few months back.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
