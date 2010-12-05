David Perel

Type Management

David Perel
David Perel
  • Save
Type Management obox wordpress
Download color palette

We are working on a typography feature for our themes. From what I have seen in the market place there is no truly user friendly way to do it so we are trying to 'break the mould' in a small sense.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
David Perel
David Perel

More by David Perel

View profile
    • Like