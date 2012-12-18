Joseph Keefer

Columbus Park FC Crest

Joseph Keefer
Joseph Keefer
  • Save
Columbus Park FC Crest branding graphic design logo soccer
Download color palette

A logo created for a New York City based soccer club, the crest takes inspiration from the park in which the team plays. The archway of the park house intergal in the design as is the team's motto of "Our hearts will go on"

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Joseph Keefer
Joseph Keefer

More by Joseph Keefer

View profile
    • Like