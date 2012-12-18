Andrew Lazarus

Rudolfff wrapping paper

Andrew Lazarus
Andrew Lazarus
  • Save
Rudolfff wrapping paper rudolph christmas wrapping paper texture offset ink screenprint handmade ho lack of
Download color palette

Made Rudolph + his friends for wrapping paper texture to wrap around our logo! Lets see how it goes

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Andrew Lazarus
Andrew Lazarus

More by Andrew Lazarus

View profile
    • Like