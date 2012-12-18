Andrew Colin Beck

Hiccup

Hiccup illustration edenspiekermann wine chair cup 2 colors 2 color geometric lavendaria bow-tie bubbles bubbly holidays card christmas dutch overlay
www.edenspiekermann.com is sending a bottle of Wine and a bottle of Port to some of their favorite clients, and I got to design the card that would go along with it! It was kinda rushed (45 mins) but an exciting challenge.

Here is a time lapse video of me creating the design:
https://vimeo.com/56052135

The character is based on the famous Dubonnet man:
http://eu.art.com/products/p12045162-sa-i866584/posters.htm

