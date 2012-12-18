www.edenspiekermann.com is sending a bottle of Wine and a bottle of Port to some of their favorite clients, and I got to design the card that would go along with it! It was kinda rushed (45 mins) but an exciting challenge.

Here is a time lapse video of me creating the design:

https://vimeo.com/56052135

The character is based on the famous Dubonnet man:

http://eu.art.com/products/p12045162-sa-i866584/posters.htm