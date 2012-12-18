Joseph Keefer

Findings New York

A logo for a small jewelry company based in Brooklyn. The brand wanted a "homemade" feel to their logo so I worked it out first with a Sharpie and paper and then scanned and re-worked it through Illustrator to get the desired look.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
