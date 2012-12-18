Mark Travis

Matchbox Studio Silk Screen

Mark Travis
Mark Travis
  • Save
Matchbox Studio Silk Screen design identity branding poster illustration
Download color palette

Screen printed poster for Matchbox Studio. Designed and printed in collaboration with http://dribbble.com/Zach-Hale

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Mark Travis
Mark Travis

More by Mark Travis

View profile
    • Like