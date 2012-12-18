Jerrod Maruyama

The Chase - WonderGround Gallery

This is a small part of the Alice In Wonderland piece I did for the WonderGround Gallery in the Downtown Disney District - Disneyland Resort. Wanted to include as many of the great characters as I could. This image is available as a deluxe print.
See the full image here - http://jmaruyama.com/blog/?p=536

