Anthony Irwin

Assembly Line

Anthony Irwin
Anthony Irwin
  • Save
Assembly Line vector illustration steps interaction ui checks indicators
Download color palette

Snippet from the Assembly line section. Each step is a little interactive section with animations and good stuff. Check it out y'all. http://mod.cm/12px9p9

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Anthony Irwin
Anthony Irwin

More by Anthony Irwin

View profile
    • Like