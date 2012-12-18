Festive Fox Final, Wallpapers, and Freebies

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I finished up the holiday card. A little late for printing so it will just be an email card. I played around with the Aspen forrest a bunch. In the end simple stylized aspen forrest background worked the best.
I made some wallpapers out of the card that you can download below:
Festive Fox iPhone
Festive Fox Desktop
I also put together the Illustrator pattern swatches I used in the card as a holiday freebie that you can download from the link below. They are really basic micro patterns but they might be useful to some of you guys! There are seven patterns swatches and the AI file is CS4-CS6 compatible.
Festive Fox Illustrator Pattern Swatches