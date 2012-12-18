Festive Fox Final, Wallpapers, and Freebies

I finished up the holiday card. A little late for printing so it will just be an email card. I played around with the Aspen forrest a bunch. In the end simple stylized aspen forrest background worked the best.

I made some wallpapers out of the card that you can download below:

Festive Fox iPhone

Festive Fox Desktop

I also put together the Illustrator pattern swatches I used in the card as a holiday freebie that you can download from the link below. They are really basic micro patterns but they might be useful to some of you guys! There are seven patterns swatches and the AI file is CS4-CS6 compatible.

Festive Fox Illustrator Pattern Swatches