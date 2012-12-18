Courtney ⭐️

Emergency Performance Logo Mark

Emergency Performance Logo Mark
Logo mark for a recent branding project at Sagetopia for Emergency Performance. A nonprofit whose effort is "Empowering Fire & EMS." They do so through data and performance improvement.

The mark was inspired by the E & P in Emergency Performance, and includes aspects of the American flag. Also, a sense of speed is inherent in the push and pull of the mark's italic nature to display the qualities of first responders.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
