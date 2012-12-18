Lane Yu

Uploading Bar In Cloud

Lane Yu
Lane Yu
  • Save
Uploading Bar In Cloud animation ui interaction icon uploading cloud
Download color palette

As soon as I saw this shot( http://dribbble.com/shots/861038-Icons ), I thought, well, it would be interesting to have this idea implemented!
So, here it is! Hope you will like it!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Lane Yu
Lane Yu

More by Lane Yu

View profile
    • Like