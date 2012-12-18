Natalie Hanke

But My City Was Beautiful | Detail I

An illustration I sketched out on paper one night in October 2012, then digitalized and inked it in Photoshop. I combined it with an old photo of myself from February 2011. This is a very personal piece, so I hope you guys enjoy it :)

For a better view, go over to http://www.coffeemakescreative.com/But-My-City-Was-Beautiful

