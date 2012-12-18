Twitter Follow UI

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Grab the free PSD here
Here is a simple Twitter follow user interface. The general idea is from @Cat Smith's shot, but with this one I decided to change it up quite a bit and turn it into a follow widget instead. It includes a Photoshop PSD like always, and everything is vector, so this can be scaled to any size if needed. Enjoy :)
