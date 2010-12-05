Dmitry Novikov

Half-Life 2 for Mac

Dmitry Novikov
Dmitry Novikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Half-Life 2 for Mac illustrator vector icon mac half life game
Download color palette

I make custom Half-Life 2 icon. All graphics created in Adobe Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
Dmitry Novikov
Dmitry Novikov
Interface — is a new industrial design.
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Novikov

View profile
    • Like