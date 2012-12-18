🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
That's my new logo for the 2013.
Playing with D,C and F (my initials)
The Logo was done with the Fibonacci's golden ratio.
Height divided by the width is 1.618 and the outline of the circle divided by the inner line it's 1.618 too.
I put the name and tittle just for this pic.
+ more shots here: http://bit.ly/ToPn7v