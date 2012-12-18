David Cardeña

New logo for the 2013

That's my new logo for the 2013.
Playing with D,C and F (my initials)
The Logo was done with the Fibonacci's golden ratio.
Height divided by the width is 1.618 and the outline of the circle divided by the inner line it's 1.618 too.
I put the name and tittle just for this pic.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
