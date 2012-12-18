Matt Collins

Apple Television Concept - Rear View

Matt Collins
Matt Collins
  • Save
Apple Television Concept - Rear View apple apple tv industrial design
Download color palette

Rear view of Apple Television & stand for Jeremy Allaire's column on the future of Apple TV.

http://allthingsd.com/20121217/all-i-want-for-xmas-is-my-apple-tv/

4e75ac444cb95928f8741736becd25c4
Rebound of
Apple TV Channel Guide
By Nat Tarbox
View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Matt Collins
Matt Collins

More by Matt Collins

View profile
    • Like