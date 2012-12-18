Jacobo Ibárrez

Suno


After months of hard work, Suno is now in the App Store.
A dawn at your fingertips.

Try it and tell us what you think.
https://itunes.apple.com/es/app/suno/id580103663?mt=8

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
