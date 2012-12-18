Dutchicon

Homemade Cookies

cookies cookie icon dutch icon cookie law
For us Dutchies and EU members the new year will bring the new and dreaded cookie law! In short: we're required to 'warn and inform' people that our website uses cookies for obvious reasons. Sucks, but it gave us the opportunity to come up with this cute icon.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
