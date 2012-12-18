Dashboard, Poject process app

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hellow fellow dribbblers.
This is the dashboard of a project process app concept i am designing for the company i work for as a intern. i dont have much experience in app design but this is the first one i am designing from the ground up.
I would appreciate it if you could give me feedback on basis of this shot.
Credits:
icons are from various iconsheeets from Yummygum
iphone render is made by PIXDEN