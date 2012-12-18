Vino Sukumar

Dashboard, Poject process app

Dashboard, Poject process app
Hellow fellow dribbblers.

This is the dashboard of a project process app concept i am designing for the company i work for as a intern. i dont have much experience in app design but this is the first one i am designing from the ground up.

I would appreciate it if you could give me feedback on basis of this shot.

Credits:

icons are from various iconsheeets from Yummygum
iphone render is made by PIXDEN

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
