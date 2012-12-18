Zack Davenport

6 Months of Foursquare Badges

Zack Davenport
Zack Davenport
Hire Me
  • Save
6 Months of Foursquare Badges foursquare badge mrdavenport
Download color palette

Today marks half a year working at Foursquare. These are some of the badges I've designed since moving up here.

My favorite is Zombie Swarm.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Zack Davenport
Zack Davenport
Design Lead with a passion for branding and visual design.
Hire Me

More by Zack Davenport

View profile
    • Like