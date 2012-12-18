Studio Paul Olsson

Porky Royale Tattoo Logotype

Me and my colleague at Olsson Lonegran Designstudio had the pleasure of creating a completely new graphical identity for the Swedish tattoo parlour "Porky Royale Tattoo".

This is how the logotype turned out.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
