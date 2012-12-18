Per Lindgren

Bed Radio App

Bed Radio App volume knob dial button metal
Done some work on the Precise Volume app, which does not (according to Apple) have a right to exist in the AppStore. So we have made it to a full fledged Clock Radio app, with alarm and sleep functions, besides having the volume preset functions from before. Slide the button sideways, and the preset buttons become visible.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
