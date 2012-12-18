New portfolio design for 2013. Built on wordpress and 320press's port of Twitter bootstrap. Blurry image header features a parallax image slider.

Top tool bar is transparent until scrolled onto content, it changes to solid.

Full repsonsive and looks lovely on idevices, with the structure contracting for smaller screens.

It is live at http://www.samwightwick.co.uk but still making a few minor tweaks.