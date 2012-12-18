Fuggart Design

letter doodling

Fuggart Design
Fuggart Design
  • Save
letter doodling hand lettering typography band logo
Download color palette

this is another of my lettering doodles from yesterday. I didn't post because of the R in fire before and then this morning I looked at it and kind of liked how it wasn't perfect. This is not a commission by the way I just liked the way the bands name worked

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Fuggart Design
Fuggart Design

More by Fuggart Design

View profile
    • Like