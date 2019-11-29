Levon Kostandyan

Sportbook V2

Sportbook V2 website gamble sportbook web typography layout interface design clean ux ui
Hello Friends 👋

For a long time I did not publish work, during this time I worked on various projects and today I would like to share one of them.

This project is an online platform that provides the ability to bet on current sporting events.

It was a unique project, which was a pleasure to work on, a lot of work was done. ⚽⚽

Posted on Nov 29, 2019
Creating Minimalistic Interfaces with a Great Passion.
