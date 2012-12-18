Bruna Saraiva

Logo for Romã

Bruna Saraiva
Bruna Saraiva
  • Save
Logo for Romã red romã pomegranate logo folds
Download color palette

I’m working in a logo for a new digital agency, called Romã.
(Romã means pomegranate in english)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Bruna Saraiva
Bruna Saraiva

More by Bruna Saraiva

View profile
    • Like