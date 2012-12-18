Craig Henneberry

So little time...

Craig Henneberry
Craig Henneberry
  • Save
So little time... pixel icon clock facebook banner
Download color palette

I decided it's time to start a Facebook page page about my design & build adventures... Might force me to post up shots more often? Check it out: www.facebook.com/ExactlyLikeNothingElse

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Craig Henneberry
Craig Henneberry

More by Craig Henneberry

View profile
    • Like