Marcel

Collaborative Sound Sketching

Marcel
Marcel
  • Save
Collaborative Sound Sketching sound music ipad pixel fireworks collaborative team
Download color palette

For real pixels have a look at:
http://cl.ly/image/1H2U3S0Z3a3t

Screenshot of an iPad App.
It is for producing music in a collaborative situation with multiple iPads. The concept and design was created together with my pal @David Abele

Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Marcel
Marcel

More by Marcel

View profile
    • Like