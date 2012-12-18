Intersog

Neptun's Lair

Intersog
Intersog
Hire Us
  • Save
Neptun's Lair dart117 casino slots game neptun underwater icon sketch
Download color palette

We love making icons and illustrations from start with detailed sketch finishing with lots of details. Hope you will like the headline we did for the Neptun's Lair theme for Social Slots Game.

Art Director: Denis Poluyanov
Design: Sergey Gumilin, Gregory

Follow us on twitter and visit dart117 site for more works.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Intersog
Intersog
Hire Us

More by Intersog

View profile
    • Like