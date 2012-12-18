Marc Aspinall

Dress Down..

Dress Down.. the tree house press marc aspinall illustration tthp sketch
I always like to pick out items from magazines for my characters. A bag by Guess and shoes by Hogan. She just had to kick off those shoes after such a long day's work.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
