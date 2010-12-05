Kim Yu

Skate Deck Design

Skate Deck Design
Personification of my favorite things.

[acrylic paint on wood, black wood stain, hi-gloss finish, matte finish and frosted glass finish]

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
