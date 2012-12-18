Christoph Zedler

Ridernames for videoproject

Christoph Zedler
Christoph Zedler
  • Save
Ridernames for videoproject the pavement experiment video digital bmx
Download color palette

Ridernames for a friends videoproject called "THE PAVEMENT EXPERIMENT". More Infos here:
http://blog.monostration.de/?p=540

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Christoph Zedler
Christoph Zedler

More by Christoph Zedler

View profile
    • Like