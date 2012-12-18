Scott Hernandez

MWM Logo Quickie

Scott Hernandez
Scott Hernandez
  • Save
MWM Logo Quickie logo design concept quick logotype symbol
Download color palette

Threw together a quick logo for Missing Worlds Media. When I heard the name, I saw the MWM intersecting and had to get it out of my head. By no means is this approved or final, and I don't even know if they will accept it or not (it's a semi-open source project I'm contributing to).

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Scott Hernandez
Scott Hernandez

More by Scott Hernandez

View profile
    • Like