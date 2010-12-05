Austin Bales

Handlebars

Handlebars handlebars wordmark
wycats called for help with a logo for handlebars.js. He found someone else to do it, but I like this simple type treatment. Seems to fit the philosophy of handlebars.

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
