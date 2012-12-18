Jennifer De Boer

internesting...

celebrity girl portrait vector vexel photoshop digital art hair face graphic fanart
hmmmm, digital vector piece work in progress. decided i'd post up a digital to show and tell while its in the works. lacking motivation - these take FOREVER! but I have a way cool vision for the ending...it looks alot different than what this looks like so far o.o so who knows. time will tell!

p.s. can you guess who it is?
lol maybe once someone guesses i'll tag her appropriately :p

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
