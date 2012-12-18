Season's Greetings

Hi all!

It’s that time of the year.. I want to wish you all a Happy Holiday Season & New Year from Sydney, Australia :)

I hope the new year will bring you lovely stories along your way :D

Thank you for the support this year. It been really wonderful and I really do appreciate it.

>> To see the full image, please visit: http://charlessantoso.tumblr.com/post/38144843707/hi-all-its-that-time-of-the-year-i-want-to