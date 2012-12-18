Charlynn Searcy

Butterball Typeface

typography type fat letters butterball letters font typeface
This is the end result of my typeface project. The name of the typeface is "Butterball" because of the roundness of the type and how playful it is.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
