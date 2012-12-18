Charlynn Searcy

First Typeface (vectored)

Charlynn Searcy
Charlynn Searcy
  • Save
First Typeface (vectored) typography type fat letters butterball letters font typeface
Download color palette

This is a typeface that I've been working on for the past months for my first typeface project. These are a few vectors that I have done.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Charlynn Searcy
Charlynn Searcy

More by Charlynn Searcy

View profile
    • Like