Shazam Redesign

I've always thought Shazam, while being an awesome app, has had a terrible UI. This is my attempt at a more modernized UI, taking hints from Windows Phone, and partly from Google, such as the new Maps app for iOS. The link below is my concept of the homescreen, in 1136x640 iPhone 5 glory.

http://cl.ly/Lf8h

P.S. Yes, the logo does look funny, I thought 'irregulating" logo gave it a more relaxed modern feel, that and people aren't rigid when they listen to music.

Anyway, enjoy and let me know what you think.