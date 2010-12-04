Scott Boms

Centered

Scott Boms
Scott Boms
  • Save
Centered mcluhan brown white gold mm proxima nova
Download color palette

Although I liked the longer banner, it was adding a certain amount of difficulty to make it really work in layouts other than the homepage, so I've decided to try something a little different and center it instead.

The result thus far has been a more balanced header and something that works that much better on the other in-progress pages.

987d90155eb2cc2c2fd3d0f537537b25
Rebound of
Banner
By Scott Boms
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Scott Boms
Scott Boms

More by Scott Boms

View profile
    • Like