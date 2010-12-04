Michael Rostenbach

Mic (Revised)

Michael Rostenbach
Michael Rostenbach
  • Save
Mic (Revised) c4d modeling motion graphics
Download color palette
Cbb26b15fd864858c5ad406157247e77
Rebound of
Microphone (WIP)
By Michael Rostenbach
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2010
Michael Rostenbach
Michael Rostenbach

More by Michael Rostenbach

View profile
    • Like