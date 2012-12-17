Christmas Card Type

Derek Hollister

love and process typography type snowflake illustration banner christmas red new year
Type treatment from our Christmas Card. Our faces didn't look so great cropped at 400 x 300 pixels for this shot, so the red background saved the day.

