JJ 🦄

transparency

JJ 🦄
JJ 🦄
  • Save
transparency mobile visualization data interface graph chart ui ux app
Download color palette

wip:
1. create government transparency
2. help citizens understand government's budget
3. ???
4. profit!

a better world!

@2X

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
JJ 🦄
JJ 🦄

More by JJ 🦄

View profile
    • Like