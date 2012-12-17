scottrainy

Rad

scottrainy
scottrainy
  • Save
Rad rad typography lettering green
Download color palette

I am lucky enough to be working with @chankfonts and @robertpflaum on a new font coming out based off a Workshop that Chank had at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Had some fun with some of the concept letters I made.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
scottrainy
scottrainy

More by scottrainy

View profile
    • Like