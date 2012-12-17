Charles Riccardi

Holiday Email

Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hire Me
  • Save
Holiday Email email icons illustration check chart wood holiday
Download color palette

Finished up our holiday email. A little collaboration with Blake.

Definitely doctored for dribbble. Wood texture and snow were not in the email ;)

Check @2x

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hello :)
Hire Me

More by Charles Riccardi

View profile
    • Like