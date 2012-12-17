Ben Christie

Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Ben Christie
Ben Christie
  • Save
Christmas Card Sneak Peek christmas 3d vray compositing snow characters heart ben christie
Download color palette

Just a little sneak peak of some characters I've been working on for a family Holiday card! Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
Ben Christie
Ben Christie

More by Ben Christie

View profile
    • Like