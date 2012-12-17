Reminders Lock Screen Card (iOS)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
In conjunction with my Remind Me for Lists concept, Reminders could go in the direction of Passbook and incorporate a location-based view for lists on the lock screen.
If you set a location reminder on a list or a specific item in a list, when you arrive at the location, the notification will pop up. Sliding the notification icon will open a dedicated view of all the reminders in that list. You can add, delete, and edit items within the list from this view.