Reminders Lock Screen Card (iOS)

Reminders Lock Screen Card (iOS)
In conjunction with my Remind Me for Lists concept, Reminders could go in the direction of Passbook and incorporate a location-based view for lists on the lock screen.

If you set a location reminder on a list or a specific item in a list, when you arrive at the location, the notification will pop up. Sliding the notification icon will open a dedicated view of all the reminders in that list. You can add, delete, and edit items within the list from this view.

By Joshua Tucker
Posted on Dec 17, 2012
